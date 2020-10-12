Amazon Prime Day deal: this cheap Fitbit Versa 2 deal beats all the best Fitbit deals out there

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and after all the teasing, we are finally seeing the best Amazon Prime Day deals such as this Fitbit Versa 2 deal that brings the price down of this excellent fitness smartwatch significantly so you can get fit and count calories for cheaper.
• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 for £139, was £199.99, you save £60.99 at Amazon
Interested in other cheap Fitbit deals? We have those as well, just like the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals, in case you are after the best fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming soon, better bookmark those pages too. Get all the Christmas presents nice and early this year to make sure you can get everything you need!
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £130 | Was £199.99 | You save £69 at Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the original Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. She responds to your orders and queries in text form only, mind.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles