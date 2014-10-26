Porsche and Mercedes working on electric cars to rival Tesla

Electric car pioneer Tesla could soon been facing competition from Porsche, Mercedes and Audi.

Many automobile manufacturers appear to have suddenly caught on to Tesla's success with electric cars, and are now fast-tracking battery-powered vehicles of their own.

This information comes from German publication Manager Magazine, who interviewed Porsche chairman Matthias Müller about the firm's electric plans.

Müller revealed that the Porsche Panamera 4-door hybrid will serve as a design basis for the firm's electric car, which he says will be able to rival the Tesla Model S in terms of weight, performance and range.

Don't start saving just yet though, as Porsche says its electric car won't be released until 2018.

Mercedes sources also told the same magazine that it had a Tesla competitor in the works – an all-electric sedan that won't be on sale until 2021.

Apparently Mercedes was on course to release an electric car sooner, but its current battery is too big to fit in its current models so the firm had to rethink things.

Out of the three car makers, Audi looks like it will be the first to get an electric car to market with its Q8 e-tron SUV penned for a 2017 released.

Its electric four-wheel drive will rival Tesla's Model X SUV which is able to travel up to 270 miles on a single charge.

Although it's still very early days for Porsche, Mercedes and Audi, so its doubtful Elon Musk is quaking in his boots just yet.