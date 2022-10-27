Nintendo Switch deal – save 20% on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to catch 'em all this November? Then don't miss out on this great pre-order deal for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which reduces the price of the Nintendo Switch game by 20%.

Taking place in the Paldea region, players will set out on a new adventure with one of three new starter Pokémon: the grass-type cat Sprigatito, the fire-type crocodile Fuecoco, and my personal favourite, the water-type Quaxly. He has hair shaped like a captain's hat and everything.

The standard RRP for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is £49.99 so this is a decent £10 saving that's well worth considering. After all, Nintendo games often go up in price over time rather than down.

Pick up Pokémon Scarlet to get access to the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, which will serve as the main mode of transportation in the game, This covers everything from land, air and sea.

Anyone that takes up Pokémon Violet will be able to utilise Miraidon, another legendary Pokémon that will offer the same travel benefits as Koraidon. Like every Pokémon game there will also be slight differences and Pokémon to catch, so choose wisely.

Why get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today

While The Pokémon Company might certainly have its issues, I haven't been as excited for a new Pokémon like this in a long time. A big part of this is all down to the major changes spurred on by Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how its open-world formula is being adapted to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Not only this but Pokémon trainers will be able to take part in four-player cooperative play and journey through three different stories, including the familiar Pokémon Gym battles that have been a staple of the series for over 25 years. It's an exciting evolution that is long overdue. I can't wait to dive into the game over the Christmas period.

Check out the latest trailer below for a better idea:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to launch across Nintendo Switch on November 18th, 2022.

To keep up with all the best offers, head to T3's Nintendo Switch deals hub – including, where to find the cheapest prices ahead of Amazon Black Friday.