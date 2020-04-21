PlayStation VR news: PS VR is still in stock at these retailers

PlayStation VR remains to this day one of the most affordable and approachable ways to jump into the world of virtual reality gaming, with strong hardware and a vast library of games and experiences making it a brilliant choice for gamers looking to escape reality.
Which is why PlayStation VR headsets and bundles have been selling out the world over right now due to the lockdown — escaping into a bright and exciting virtual world is more appealing than ever before, and that is causing stock to run dry.
Luckily, though, T3's deal hunters have dug out the best in-stock PlayStation VR deals available right now, meaning that if you've been looking for a system you're in luck. We don't expect these units to stay in-stock long, though, so we advise anyone who likes the look of one to move fast to avoid disappointment.
Simply click on a retailer quick link to browse its in-stock PlayStation VR stock, or choose from T3's curated selection of top deals.
In stock PlayStation VR retailers: quick links
- View PlayStation VR deals at Amazon
- View PlayStation VR deals at Currys
- View PlayStation VR deals at Argos
PlayStation VR: in stock highlight deals
PlayStation VR Starter Pack | £259 | Available now
The most affordable way to pick up a new, in stock PlayStation VR console right now, the PS VR Starter Pack rings in for £259 and delivers the headset, PlayStation Camera and a copy of VR Worlds, which delivers a series of great VR mini games and experiences. Free delivery is included.View Deal
PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Ace Combat 7 | £278.99 | Available now
This deal bags you the exact same PlayStation VR Starter Pack as detailed above and also includes the adrenaline-filled fighter jet sim Ace Combat 7. Free delivery is included.View Deal
PlayStation VR Mega Pack V2 | £299 | Available now
Finally, the PlayStation VR Mega Pack V2 is also currently in stock. This costs £299, but for that price you get everything from the Starter Pack as well as four top games. Unlike the deals above, though, this one done not include free delivery.View Deal