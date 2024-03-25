Perfect LG TV deal sees C2 OLED drop to lowest-ever price in Amazon sale

Getting the right TV for your set-up can be a pain in the proverbial. There are so many options and specs to choose from when it comes to finding the best TV for you.

However, we're pretty confident that the answer you're looking for is the LG C2 OLED. We gave it a glowing five-star review and currently consider it to be the best TV for most people. Oh and what luck! It's currently on sale.

That's right, if you're quick you can grab the 48" LG C2 OLED for £769. That's the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon and a solid 15% saving on the regular £899 price tag.

But what makes us rate it so highly? Well, it's an excellent all-rounder that makes for the perfect living room set, gaming TV or (at this size) maybe even a bedroom telly.

LG OLED C2 48" 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOLED48C26LB-48-Oled-4K-TV%2Fdp%2FB09ZF4L7SF%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £899 now £769 at Amazon



The best price we've ever seen for what we consider to be the best TV for most people. When it comes to OLED, LG is the king and that's the case here too. The C2 features great specs for TV, streaming and gaming.

LG has always been a market leader in OLED tech and with the C2's 4K OLED panel they've managed to work their magic again. Coupled with the Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI image processor, your favourite shows and films never looked so good. Plus as a smart TV it of course comes loaded with apps for the top streaming services.

If you are into gaming, this is also an excellent choice of TV. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time, you'll get a super smooth and immersive gaming experience. Plus the four HDMI 2.1 ports offer a superb solution to those who own multiple consoles.

If you're hunting for a new TV, the LG C2 OLED is very likely what you've been looking for.