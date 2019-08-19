Hurry! Patagonia jackets, including the ace Torrentshell, are on sale at up to 40% off

Forget the crazy pool inflatables shaped like unicorns and avocados – a lightweight yet fully waterproof jacket, or at the least a water-repellant shell for handling lighter rain showers, is one of the savviest buys you can make for summer. That's because they're highly packable, so you can stuff them in your bag until it starts raining.

Ethical adventure clothing brand Patagonia has an impressive range of waterproof jackets and water-repellant shells that are perfect for the changeable summer weather we’re currently seeing. They're especially ideal for any of you involved in various outdoor pursuits, as they're both durable and breathable to keep you cool.

The Patagonia Torrentshell is one of the brand’s most loved weatherproof jackets, and comes in a raft of colours and styles. Available in men’s and women’s cuts, the Torrentshell can be bought either as a zip-up jacket or as a pullover-style shell. You can also buy an Insulated version for cold weather use.

The zip-up and pullover versions are on sale at various outdoor gear retailers right now, along with other key Patagonia jackets to protect you from a range of weather, from light summer drizzle to heavy rain. Here’s our top picks from the current sales…

Patagonia Torrentshell Women’s Zip-up Jacket | £79.99 Countryside Ski+Climb | Was £120

One of Patagonia’s most beloved 2.5 layer rain jackets, the Torrentshell is designed with a waterproof/breathable barrier and a DWR finish. Pit-zips aid ventilation to keep you cool, and its light enough (301g) to not cook you alive when worn over summer tees.View Deal

Patagonia Torrentshell Men’s Zip-up Jacket | £79.99 at Countryside Ski+Climb | Was £120

Just like the women's version above, the Torrentshell Zip-up is designed to withstand heavy rain. It also has an adjustable hood that can be detached and zipped into the collar when not needed. Feeling chilly? The back of the neck and the chin area are microfleece-lined for warmth and softness.View Deal

Patagonia Torrentshell Pullover | Now £87.99 at Ellis Brigham | Was £110

This rain jacket is designed to be yanked on quickly when the downpour begins. It’s super-lightweight at 289g and has an adjustable hood with laminated visor to keep rain out, plus elasticated cuffs for a better fit and pit zips for boosted ventilation.View Deal

Patagonia Women’s Cloud Ridge Jacket | From £170 at Amazon | Was £220

This three-layer waterproof/breathable ‘H2No Performance Standard’ shell has a two-way adjustable hood to fit over helmets (and hats), plus a watertight front zipper and two ventilating mesh pockets for stashing small items. It's easy to wear, wipe clean, and will keep you dry when out walking in drizzly weather.View Deal

Patagonia Men's Refugitive Gore-Tex Jacket | Now £265.99 at Ellis Brigham | Was £379.99

Although this jacket is designed primarily for backcountry touring, it’s a good choice for various outdoor pursuits. Thanks to a Gore-Tex shell and C-Knit backer, the Refugitive is flexible, breathable and fully waterproof. At 425g it’s heavier than the Torrentshell, but it’ll last you through the colder months when teamed with base layers. View Deal

Patagonia Tezzeron Jacket | Now £104 at Patagonia | Was £130

As a water-repellent (DWR treated) jacket, the Tezzeron provides ample protection from fine summer rain, as well as delivering UPF 50+ protection for your skin. Two large zipped pockets are ideally sized for storing any items you need fast access to or don’t want to leave in your backpack. View Deal

Patagonia Women’s Nano Puff | Now £110 at Cotswold Outdoor | Was £180

There’s no hood on this water-repellent jacket, so look further up the list if you want a hooded shell. At 284g this is another super-lightweight option, with an internal zipped chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack. There’s also a carabiner clip-loop so you can clip the packed jacket to your bag.View Deal

Looking for more outdoors clothing and footwear content? Then check out these buyer’s guides…