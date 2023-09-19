Paramount Plus gets superb animated action blockbuster with 96% Rotten Tomatoes score

Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot is now available to stream on Paramount Plus

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
(Image credit: Paramount)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Paramount+ might not have found the largest audience so far (in the UK, at least) but it is rapidly gaining a reputation for turning around shows and, in particular, movies quickly.

Top Gun: Maverick was a major example of the streaming service benefitting from being allied to one of the biggest Hollywood studios around – it appeared on the platform as soon as Blu-rays and digital purchase options hit the stores.

Now the major summer hit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, has followed – in the US and Canada, anyway.

The movie has a stunning 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is now available for Paramount+ subscribers in North America to stream at no extra cost.

Like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film uses an interesting animation style and is as good for adults as it is kids.

It has an amazing, all-star cast including Seth Rogen, who also produced and co-wrote the movie. Other notable actors and celebrities to provide voices to numerous characters include John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph and Post Malone.

And, considering it only debuted in theatres at the beginning of August this year (grossing $114.2 million in the US) it's perhaps surprising that Paramount has decided to offer it as part of its paid streaming service so soon.

However, that seemed to work for Maverick, which was added to the platform but also performed very well on other platforms as a digital purchase or rental.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem available on Paramount Plus UK?

Sadly, the release seems confined to the Paramount+ streaming service in the US and Canada for now. There's no word yet on when it might come to the UK and Europe.

The UK 4K Blu-ray release currently has a pre-order date of 31 December 2023, so it could be a while before it is available to stream in Britain too.

We'll keep you informed as and when we find out more about a UK streaming release date.

