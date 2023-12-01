Oscar-winning Western with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes exits Netflix this month

While everybody is getting in the festive spirit and streaming cheesy favourites on Netflix I'm going to be treating myself to an intensely violent drama set in the Old West. Happy holidays everyone.

And the thing is I think you should too, because There Will Be Blood, often considered one of the best movies of the 21st century, is leaving Netflix on the 15th of December. Forget blood, there will be tears if you don't make time to watch Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece.

Daniel Day Lewis has a bigger trophy cabinet than most football teams but this picture famously saw him clean up pretty much everywhere with Best Actor wins at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and more.

Day Lewis plays Daniel, an oil tycoon who isn't afraid of playing dirty to get ahead. If you thought the oil industry of today was bad, then the Wild West is a whole other ballgame. Think American Psycho with excellent moustaches and you won't be too far off. This is a tale of pure unadulterated greed and accompanied with Johnny Greenwood's (yes of Radiohead fame) score, Daniel is a monstrous, yet somehow charming mess of a man.

Like I said, many have this film as one of the best of the 21st century and with a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, it certainly is popular amongst critics. If you're sick of the traditional cowboy style Western, this is a refreshing spin on the genre, and a feast for the eyes, with a best cinematography Oscar win to prove it.

Paul Thomas Anderson is a brilliant director with a host of incredible movies on his track record, including with Day-Lewis, check out Phantom Thread and Licorice Pizza, one of the best movies on Prime Video. Although this is one prestigous movie leaving Netflix, the streaming service has added several Oscar winners in recent times including an historic best picture winner with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.