Orient adds solar-powered chronograph models to Mako Diver series

Japanese watchmaker Orient has expanded its Mako Diver Design series with three new models sporting a chronograph for the first time.

Sitting alongside the existing mechanical Diver watches, the new models use a quartz movement where the battery is changed by three small solar panels housed within the chronograph subdials.

They gather energy from sunlight and other light sources, and give the watch a power reserve of up to six months – so it’ll keep accurate time, even if it is hidden in a dark drawer for half a year. Worn normally, there’s no need to ever replace the battery, Orient says. There’s a date complication at the 4:30 position, while the sub dials show a stopwatch, 60-minute timer and 24-hour indicator.

Although these aren't technically diving watches, as they do not meet the requirements set out by the ISO standard for a dive watch, they are styled in a similar way.

This includes a unidirectional rotating bezel with seconds numerals, a stainless steel case and strap, sapphire crystal, push buttons for controlling the chronograph function, and a guarded screw-down crown at the three o’clock position. With a diameter of 42.8mm and a case thickness of 13.1mm, the new Orient Mako is a similar size to several other diving watches.

The watch is available in three colourways. The first pairs a dark blue dial with a blue and red bezel not dissimilar to the iconic Rolex GMT Master ‘Pepsi’. The second has a black dial and matching bezel, while the third has a white dial with black bezel; add in the black solar panels of the sub dials and the latter resembles the famous ‘panda’ watches made by some other manufacturers.

There’s a screw-down case back on the rear and water resistance is up to 20 bar, or the equivalent of 200 metres. The new chronograph Mako is priced at £324.99 and will be available from 29 August.

