Orange to offer the Apple iPad 2 for just £199

iPad 2 under the £200 mark on Orange

Orange has officially confirmed its UK pricing for the upcoming iPad 2 announcing it will offer the second-generation Apple tablet for just £199.

For this initial sub-£200 outlay wannabe iPad 2 owners will snag themselves a 16GB Wi-Fi +3G device with a two year £25 per month contract that allows for 1GB of anytime and 1GB of quiet time data, a time Orange deems between midnight and 4pm, per month.

Having revealed its full iPad 2 pricing scale in a release to existing customers Orange has offered further incentive to forego the queues at the Apple stores a visit the network provider direct with 10 iPad 2s to be given away during tomorrow's launch.

Those eager iPad 2 owners attending Orange's launch event at the company's flagship London Great Marlborough Street store will have the opportunity to win the eagerly awaited tablet with the 10 customers deemed to be dressed as the best representation of their favourite apps to walk away with a free new tablet.

