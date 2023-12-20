Oppo Find X7 confirmed to pack Samsung-worrying camera

The smartphone photography wars are hotting up once again with a host of new handsets being prepped for a 2024 arrival and plenty of talk on upgraded camera experiences. Oppo isn't one to be left out, and the Chinese firm has now officially confirmed its next flagship offering.

Writing on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, Oppo confirmed the name of the Find X7 - but that wasn't the only thing it revealed.

Translating the post from Chinese to English using Google translate, it (roughly) reads: "Oppo Find X7 series: world premiere of Sony's new one-inch big bottom mirror emporer! Born for super light and shadow images!"

We suspect the "big bottom mirror emporer" is Sony's new imaging sensor.

As further evidence, an image accompanying the post showed a chip with the model ID 'LYT-900' and as Android Authority notes, this is Sony's next generation, one-inch smartphone camera offering. It's a different sensor to the IMX989 which has been used in top Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei phones, as well as Sony's own Xperia Pro-I .

The posted image claims the new sensor will offer more advanced processes with improved photo sensitivity, "higher purity" and greater dynamic range - which should result in some pretty impressive shots.

We may see a rather novel camera layout on the back of the Find X7 too, as a previously leaked image suggests Oppo will go with a massive octagon-shaped array which will be striking to say the least, if the leak is accurate.

Another rumour says the Oppo Find X7 Pro will also have two periscope telephoto sensors as part of a quad-camera setup, helping the handset achieve up to a 6x optical zoom - which would far outstrip the iPhone 15 Pro Max .

With a new Sony sensor confirmed and the possibility of two periscope cameras, the Oppo Find X7 series may find itself at the front of the smartphone photography pack in 2024, especially when the Samsung Galaxy S24 is tipped to use the same main camera sensor yet again (the same one which featured in the S22 and S23).

Samsung risks being left behind then, but with details on the Galaxy S24 series only rumors at this point there’s always the chance the South Korean firm has a few tricks up its sleeve for its next flagship phones.