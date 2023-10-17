Oppo Find N3 hands-on pics show a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 beater

When it comes to popular new technology, foldable phones are arguably the poster child right now. Gone are the days when screen real estate came at the cost of device size – now users can simply fold a handset in half to minimise size without sacrificing on screen size.

In the world of foldable phones, there are a couple of devices which are generally regarded as the cream of the crop. For book-style folding phones, that crown undoubtedly goes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which offers the greatest suite of software and hardware features.

That crown could be under threat though, as details and renders have just leaked of the Oppo Find N3. Those come from popular tech tipster, Evan Blass, who enjoys a handsome reputation for leaking images and specs of new devices. At the time of writing, though, those images have been taken down.

However, that hasn't stopped them from circulating. That allows us to take a good look at the device hands-on. And what a device it looks set to be.

The most obvious design element is that rear-mounted camera setup. That's a circular Hasselblad branded unit, with space for three sensors. According to rumoured specs, those are 48MP units for the main and ultra-wide duties, with a 64MP telephoto lens. Nothing has been suggested about the optical zoom capabilities of that shooter.

Elsewhere, we see a metal frame, which even extends over the corners of the display. While nothing has been confirmed on that front, I'd wager that a design choice like that is being implemented with durability in mind.

The device is shown in a rather fetching gold hue, though we'd also wager that other colours will be available at launch. It's not clear which colours are expected, though.

We're also expecting the handset to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside. That's the current cream of the crop for Android phone processors, and offers significant improvements for power and efficiency.

All in all, then, it seems likely that this device could go toe-to-toe with the Z Fold 5. We'll have to wait and see what happens when the device is launched, to see if it can live up to the hype it has created. Fortunately, that shouldn't take too long. The device is rumoured to be launching at the end of the week, so keep your eyes peeled for details.