OnePlus users in line for iPhone-style upgrade

OxygenOS 14 upgrade looks pretty... dynamic

OnePlus 11 review: phone screen open on grey cushion
(Image credit: Future)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

OxygenOS 14 is set to bring a host of upgrades for OnePlus users to appreciate, and while it's based on Android 14, it includes one feature that will look very familiar to iPhone owners. 

Dubbed the 'Fluid Cloud' those who have tried the iPhone's Dynamic Island will feel right at home. This popup at the top of the screen is designed to put essential information together in a less intrusive way and will display any up-to-date status information like the weather and alarms. 

Unlike the Dynamic Island, however, this is a software feature not part of the device's hardware. As a result, not only is it coming to all compatible OnePlus phones, but it is also set to appear on the company's tablets and smartwatches. 

With the iPhone 15 bringing the Dynamic Island to every model of Apple's phone, maybe we will see it on the iPad soon.

Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

It's not going to be to everyone's tastes but Interestingly for those who aren't a fan of a cutout display, the fact that Fluid Cloud is software-based should make it easy to disable, unlike Dynamic Island.  

It's not quite yet clear what exact functionality will come with Fluid Cloud on OxygenOS 14 but think of it like an extra-convenient widget that follows you beyond the home screen, or a one-stop shop for your latest updates.

OnePlus' newest software update will also bring a number of performance boosts to eligible devices with improved optimisation providing an estimated 20 minutes of battery life. OnePlus' RAM Vitalization technology and the ability for any OnePlus phone with 16GB of RAM  (like the OnePlus 11) to have up to 40 apps active at once, and keep them open for 72 hours. OnePlus has also introduced ROM Vitalization technology which will help keep your phone's performance from for years to come. 

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

