OnePlus 7 Pro is cheetah-level fast. Here's the proof...

Loyal OnePlus fans eagerly counting down the days until the maker's latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, launches on May 14, 2019, are going to be very happy indeed.

That's because the hot new handset has just had its incendiary performance laid bare over at Geekbench and, simply put, it has posted some astonishingly fast results. This handset definitely delivers "The Speed You Need"!

The results are posted on Geekbench under the entry "OnePlus GM1917", which has previously been established to be the model number of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and they show that the flagship delivered an incredibly fast multi-core score of 11,012, and a single-core score of 3,551.

In layman's terms that means the OnePlus 7 Pro is fast, very fast, and should deliver never before seen levels of rapid app loading, multi-tasking, and general UI navigation.

The full scores are below:

That multi-core score. Damn!

Now, if those scores prove to be genuine, and everything indicates that they are, then that means that the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the absolute fastest phones ever made, at least in terms of multi-core performance.

That's because, according to Geekbench's own Android Benchmark Chart, which is made up of user-submitted Geekbench 4 results, the OnePlus 7 Pro outperforms every other phone in terms of multi-core processing performance, with even the mighty Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus dethroned (the South Korean maker's flagship posted a score of 10,634).

Lest we forget, too, that on review the Huawei P30 Pro only posted a multi-core score of 9,659 as well.

In terms of hardware, the processing heart of the OnePlus 7 Pro is widely believed to be the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

The OnePluys 7 Pro is due to be officially unveiled on May 14, 2019.

What is interesting, though, is that while the OnePlus 7 Pro's apparent multi-core performance is so amazing, its single-core score is less so, with its score of 3551 seeing it come in significantly lower than the max achieved by the Galaxy S10 Plus (4310) when powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9820.

Another interesting detail from the Geekbench results page is that it looks like the OnePlus 7 Pro comes installed with a hefty 12GB of RAM which, again if it is true, would position the phone right alongside Samsung's 12GB edition of the S10 Plus, and very much mark the Pro as a serious powerhouse to be reckoned with.

Our takeaway from these scores is that it is hardly surprising news that a maker who has in the past prided itself on producing incredibly streamlined and fast phones, many of which have been dubbed "flasgship killer", would produce yet another incredibly fast device.

The OnePlus 6T has sat very firmly in T3's best phones guide now since its release, and the primary reason for this is because of its incredible speed, with us calling it "a beautiful Android smartphone with speed that kills". And we fully expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to deliver the same sort of smoking hot performance.

Naturally, T3 will be running a full review of the OnePlus 7 Pro after it launches, so check back in then to see just how fast the new flagship phone really is.

Via: WCCFTECH