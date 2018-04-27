OnePlus 6 officially shown to feature super slow motion video

OnePlus just accidentally revealed that the OnePlus 6 will have a super slow motion video mode.

The OnePlus 6 is shaping up to be a flagship level phone for a far cheaper price – watch out Samsung Galaxy S9 , Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone X .

The leak appeared on an image displayed on the official OnePlus India website before being taken down. Not before being spotted and shared by Mobigyaan.

The image read: "Live life in Super Slo Mo" and "Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mo feature of the OnePlus 6."

(Image credit: Mobigyaan)

So far the phones with super slow motion include the Samsung Galaxy S9 , Huawei P20 Pro and Sony Xperia XZ Premium . These all offer 960 fps video mode so expect the OnePlus 6 to match that speed or be even better. Samsung and Huawei top out at 720p for 960 fps while Sony can manage full 1080p at 960 fps. Here’s hoping the OnePlus 6 manages the higher resolution at that speed.

This premium feature should be made possible by the super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU that the OnePlus 6 will come with. The fact the phone should also be backed by up to 8GB of RAM will also make for super speeds that could actually make this the fastest phone yet.

The OnePlus 6 launch event is set for May 16 where all will be revealed including the price, which is rumoured to be around £500.