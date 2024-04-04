Oakley's new Latch Panel sunnies can help you stay zen amidst the chaos

Oakley, the go-to brand for those who demand both style and performance, is shaking up the eyewear game once again with the launch of Latch Panel. Say goodbye to distractions and hello to uninterrupted focus with this sleek and stylish addition to the Latch Family.

Taking cues from Oakley's legendary history in performance eyewear, the Latch Panel exudes the brand's signature vibe with a design that's as cool as it is functional.

Inspired by the classic Eyeshade frame, this sunglass features side shields held in place by a nifty latch mechanism, shielding you from pesky glare and letting you stay in your zone.

The Latch Panel isn't just about looks; it's packed with features to elevate your experience. With a 5B cylindrical lens providing an epic field of view and thin ear stems ensuring a comfy fit under your favourite hat or helmet, these sunnies are your ultimate adventure buddy.

Football megastar Kylian Mbappé sporting the Latch Panel on this digital composite (Image credit: Oakley)

For added convenience, the latch mechanism lets you clip your shades to your shirt for quick access and easy storage. It's like having your personal zen-master right at your fingertips, ready to keep you cool no matter what chaos life throws your way.

Speaking of staying cool under pressure, Oakley has teamed up with football superstar Kylian Mbappé to showcase the power of the Latch Panel: "Latch Panel sunglasses allow me to look further, giving me the clear, focused vision needed to really get in the zone," says Mbappé.

The Latch Panel is available to buy now directly from Oakley stores, retailers, and online at Oakley UK and Oakley US for a recommended retail price of £174/ $210 – AU price and availability TBC. Get ready to tackle life's adventures with style and swagger, courtesy of Oakley's Latch Panel.