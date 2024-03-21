Nothing's best earbuds drop to lowest-ever price – now just £99!

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones but don't have a huge haul of cash to spend on some lively in-ears then look no further! It's Amazon's not-Prime sale – and we here at T3 have already picked out our 12 Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Buys – where the best Nothing earbuds have dropped to their equal lowest price ever.

The Nothing Ear (2) 'buds are mighty impressive and have already won the T3 Awards gong for Best True Wireless Headphones last year. So it's great to see these award-winning earbuds drop from an already handsome price to an even more accessible purchase point of just £99! That's a tasty 23% off the list price.

Nothing Ear (2): was £129 , <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Ear-Cancelling-Headphones-Connection%2Fdp%2FB0BVZJ2WJT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">now £99 at Amazon

These 5-star rated, award-winning earbuds are the best Nothing has to offer. An ideal partner for the Nothing Phone (2), T3 highly rates Nothing's top-end earbuds as up there with the best affordable options on the market.

To verify the price as being its lowest yet, we've used third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms that the Ear (2) dropped below £100 for the first time this year. This price was only last seen during Black Friday and through into December, but hasn't been on offer like this in 2024.

The earphones, which come in a transparent with white or a more recent black finish, have improved their feature set since launch too. Over-the-air software updates have added to the sound quality profile, plus added further customisation options. That's all helped to make an already steller pair of in-ears all the better.

So if you're seeking out a pair of the best wireless earbuds and you want some of the best noise-cancelling in-ears available then look no further: the Nothing Ear (2) is a no-brainer purchase during this Amazon sale – especially if you don't have stacks of cash to throw at such a purchase. You won't be disappointed.