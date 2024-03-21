Nothing's best earbuds drop to lowest-ever price – now just £99!

The Nothing Ear (2) drop to lowest ever price on Amazon as part of the Spring Deal Days sales

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones but don't have a huge haul of cash to spend on some lively in-ears then look no further! It's Amazon's not-Prime sale – and we here at T3 have already picked out our 12 Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Buys – where the best Nothing earbuds have dropped to their equal lowest price ever. 

The Nothing Ear (2) 'buds are mighty impressive and have already won the T3 Awards gong for Best True Wireless Headphones last year. So it's great to see these award-winning earbuds drop from an already handsome price to an even more accessible purchase point of just £99! That's a tasty 23% off the list price.

Nothing Ear (2): was £129, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Ear-Cancelling-Headphones-Connection%2Fdp%2FB0BVZJ2WJT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">now £99 at Amazon
These 5-star rated, award-winning earbuds are the best Nothing has to offer. An ideal partner for the Nothing Phone (2), T3 highly rates Nothing's top-end earbuds as up there with the best affordable options on the market. 

To verify the price as being its lowest yet, we've used third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms that the Ear (2) dropped below £100 for the first time this year. This price was only last seen during Black Friday and through into December, but hasn't been on offer like this in 2024. 

The earphones, which come in a transparent with white or a more recent black finish, have improved their feature set since launch too. Over-the-air software updates have added to the sound quality profile, plus added further customisation options. That's all helped to make an already steller pair of in-ears all the better. 

So if you're seeking out a pair of the best wireless earbuds and you want some of the best noise-cancelling in-ears available then look no further: the Nothing Ear (2) is a no-brainer purchase during this Amazon sale – especially if you don't have stacks of cash to throw at such a purchase. You won't be disappointed. 

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

