Nothing Phone with everything spec is just £389 this Amazon Prime Day

With the news that the Nothing Phone (2) is rumoured to come with a hefty price hike, those who want an Android phone that stands out from the pack might want to look elsewhere.



Savvy shoppers however should stick with Nothing and consider the Nothing Phone (1). It may be last year's device but that's not stopped it from being a very unique Android offering and at just £389, it is the cheapest it has ever been.

With its transparent design and unique "Glyphs" the Nothing Phone is a real statement that aimed to disrupt the phone market. Priced to undercut competitors already, this latest reduction of over £100 means you can get a premium phone at a fraction of the cost of models from rivals.

Nothing Phone (1): was £499 now £389

There's something about Nothing that just bleeds cool. This is an Android phone with a difference, a bold design and unique glyph lighting offers an alternative to cookie-cutter phones. It also comes with Nothing's own Nothing OS, a unique skin for Android. This is the top spec model too with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.



This phone is much more than just a fashion statement too. This particular deal is for the top-spec model, with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM to give it some real oomph, a 120HZ refresh rate display is another welcome feature. As for the camera, a 50MP wide sensor and another 50MP ultrawide sensor offered results that impressed in our review.



If you're worried about being left behind by those with the newer model, don't be. Nothing has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) users will receive access to Nothing OS 2.0 by the end of August, this should bring with it a host of new software features.



Looking for some matching earbuds to go with your unique new phone? Well Nothing also has you covered with the Nothing Ear (stick) also on sale for Prime Day.