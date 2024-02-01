Nothing Phone (1) gets the "most significant" update in a while

There has never been a better time to be a fan of Android phones. The market is full of top options from established names and newer brands alike.

One popular brand falling into the latter camp is Nothing. The fashionable tech brand led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei, has gone from strength to strength. Last year, big releases like the Nothing Ear (2) and the Nothing Phone (2) cemented the brands' position with their second generation lineup.

That doesn't mean that original devices are left out in the cold, though. The first-generation Nothing Phone (1) is still loved by swathes of users, and the handset has just got a fantastic upgrade.

Among the highlights are changes to the Glyph interface. That includes the ability to gain access to the Music Visualisation feature on there. There's also an improvement to the light playback when synchronised, as well as an animation for the Glyph when NFC is being used.

There are also some changes to the customisation options on the handset. For starters, the customisation page itself has been redesigned. There's also a new wallpaper effect called Atmosphere which transforms your photo into a dynamic wallpaper as it transitions between home and lock screen. There's a new range of solid colour wallpapers, too.

A host of other areas have seen updates, too. Gestures have been updated, including a three-finger swipe to take a screenshot. There's also a new screenshot editor menu, which should make it easier to manipulate screenshots on the fly.

Extra widgets also make an appearance – you'll find a pedometer, a media player and a screen time widget all available – while enhancements have also been made to the camera and the battery life. In short, it's a really stonking upgrade.

Don't fret if you don't have the update already, though. The rollout is taking place in a staggered fashion, meaning users can expect to see it over the next few weeks.