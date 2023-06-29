Nothing Ear (2) could get a makeover soon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing are one of the hottest brands in tech right now. The brainchild of OnePlus founder, Carl Pei, Nothing offers decent tech at a great price point. Their fashion-forward design language has struck a chord with users, earning them a loyal following.

All eyes are currently on the Nothing Phone (2), which is set to launch on the 11th of July. That device is set to revolutionise the brands' Android phone offering, bringing a more premium feature set than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1).

It will join the Nothing Ear (2) in the second generation line-up. I'm a massive fan of the Ear (2), which offers a host of tone-sculpting and powerful noise cancelling, alongside a truly premium audio experience. I'd go as far as saying they're some of the best wireless earbuds on the market – particularly when you consider their price. And the Ear (2) might also get a refresh in the coming weeks.

According to a duo of top tech tipsters, a new colour variant of the Ear (2) will launch before the Phone (2). Both Yogesh Brar and SnoopyTech have leaked the information on Twitter, suggesting that a black variant will arrive next week.

If true, that's a neat addition to the range. As I've said, I love these earbuds. But the white colourway is definitely not for everyone. Lets be honest – these are devices you stick in your ears, so having a colour which shows off every hint of grub and grime isn't the most appealing.

While I've managed to keep my pair fairly sparkling, I can imagine it wouldn't take too much use to see the brilliant white fade. Even if that doesn't bother you, having a black option is going to be more appealing for some. It's arguably an easier colour to pair, whether that be with your other technology, or your outfit. And if you're a fan of the Nothing design language, that's probably something you think about.

There's no suggestion that anything else will change on the new model. That means it should keep the same spec sheet, functionality and price tag as its white counterpart.

With the rumoured launch date set to take place next week, it's worth keeping an eye out over the coming days for more information.