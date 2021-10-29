Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker: where to buy the new Nintendo console

Looking for a Nintendo Switch – OLED model before Black Friday? Or even before the looming Christmas holidays hit? Well, you've come to the right place. Demand for the new Nintendo Switch console has, unsurprisingly, been very high. Already a number of retailers are finding it hard to keep up with the number of consumers trying to get their hands on the device, so that's where T3 comes in.

While not yet reaching the near-impossible heights of say the PS5, the Nintendo Switch – OLED model is reasonably straightforward to buy... if you know where to look. With chip shortages and general production lines set to continue well into 2022, it's good to stay ahead of the game as you never know when stock is going to be gone for weeks (or months) on end.

T3's official Nintendo Switch – OLED model tracker is regularly updated, however, there's a few more steps you can take to best prepare for any future drops. Namely, keeping an eye on stock trackers (Twitter is a must), having your details saved across several retailers so you can pay instantly and not miss out, as well as checking in at your local physical retailer. Why? Well, put it this way: if we had a pound for unannounced stock that turned up at stores, we could probably buy a shipment of Switch stock ourselves.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Amazon seems to be the most reliable for Nintendo Switch OLED stock at the minute. While the White OLED is out of stock, the Neon Blue/Neon Red set is readily available. It's last major restock was on October 19th. View Deal

Why not go straight to the source? The My Nintendo Store last had a restock of Nintendo Switch OLED consoles on October 22nd. It's fair to assume more will be on the way.

View Deal

Argos last had a Nintendo Switch OLED restock on October 20th. Success is often better found by visiting local physical stores than online in our experience. View Deal

The last restock for Nintendo Switch OLED consoles at Smyths took place on October 19th. I personally picked up my launch Switch from Smyths on the day of release without issue, so recommend calling your local retailer. View Deal

GAME last went live with Nintendo Switch OLED stock on October 13th. As the biggest UK games retailer, it does receive regular shipments of stock, so always worth checking in. View Deal

Very Nintendo Switch OLED stock last went up for sale on October 13th, following its initial pre-order sale in August. Stock normally comes in once a month, so a little slower than other retailers. View Deal

Currys has been a bit more sporadic than most with Nintendo Switch OLED stock. The last restock online suggests a date of September 21st – hopefully more is on the way.

View Deal

ShopTo has Nintendo Switch OLED stock available, however, it is on back order only and doesn't give a date. It is running a one console per customer rule, so any further orders will be cancelled.

Studio has no details on when the next Nintendo Switch OLED restock will take place, however, you can register your email address to be notified as soon as it does.

View Deal

