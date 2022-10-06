Amazon deal: Nintendo Switch OLED reduced in price – don't miss out!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Considering an upgrade or even picking up a Nintendo Switch for the very first time? Well, this Amazon deal for a new Nintendo Switch – OLED model might be the one for you. The console has dropped to one of its lowest prices for quite some time, so worth considering.

View the Nintendo Switch OLED deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

Launched in October 2021, the device offers a stunning OLED display – which is bigger than its predecessor at seven inches – with 720p in handheld and 1080p resolution in docked mode. It's the former that benefits most from these enhancements, thanks to the likes of Super Mario Odyssey , Breath of the Wild and more specifically, Metroid Dread, taking advantage of the new OLED screen in full.

Additionally, storage has handily been upgraded to 64GB from 32GB on the standard, alongside a sturdier kickstand to help when on the go. It's also generally a slicker device if I do say so myself, with a better build and increased battery life.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED – White: £309.99 £289.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A cheap deal for one of the best gaming devices on the market today as Amazon reduces the price of a Nintendo Switch OLED to under £300. This version is available in white, my personal preference of the two colours.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED – Neon Blue / Neon Red: £309.99 £289.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similarly, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED model in Neon Blue / Neon Red, two bright colours that pop whether in the living room or on the go.

Looking for more deals? Check out T3's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals for October 2022.

Why get a Nintendo Switch OLED today

Nintendo products rarely drop in price due to the Japanese games maker firmly believing that the quality of their devices remains throughout their lifecycle. As a result, Nintendo hardware and software can end up going up in price rather than down. Just search for any old Nintendo hardware on eBay.

With that, these opportunities are well worth thinking about. I own a Nintendo Switch OLED and it's a fantastic device that plays some of the best games around today. Just this year we've had the brilliant Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while 2023 is set to feature The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage, and more.

All in all, it's a cheap deal that doesn't come around all too often and can make for a great gift or early Christmas present for those that want to get a jumpstart on the holidays.