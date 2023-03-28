New Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers give your gaming setup a pop of colour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best Xbox controller, there's a fair few options available to you. In my opinion, though, you can't go wrong with the official, Xbox branded controller range. You'll get the most seamless integration and a device that was solely built to work with consoles like the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X.

Another consideration you may have when picking out a controller is colour. While the trend for more colourful designs has definitely gained traction, many devices – particularly those with a more premium price tag – play it safe with black casings.

You might enjoy that, but for those who find it a tad on the boring side, Xbox have the answer. Today, the company released their premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (opens in new tab) in two new colours. Users can now snag the controller in a red or blue finish, to add a touch of extra personality and colour to their gaming setup.

Behind the vibrant exterior, it's business as usual here, with the same top-notch internals to help you level up even faster. The thumbsticks are tension-adjustable, allowing you to fine tune the resistance for pinpoint accuracy when aiming, while hair trigger locks allow you to fire off rounds in games like Call of Duty in record time.

The controller is fully mappable, too, allowing you to customise button preferences to make sure you're always set up in the right way. You can even configure different profiles for different games or consoles in the Xbox Accessories App, to make sure you're always at your best. And, you can use it on Windows PC or mobile to enhance those setups.

It's built to last – not just in terms of reliability, but through intense gaming sessions. The controller should last around 40 hours on a single charge, allowing you to wirelessly play all day without fear of dropping out.

All of that makes for a no-brainer purchase in my opinion. If you're serious about gaming – or at least serious about winning – this should definitely be on your radar. The two new colours will retail from £124.99, and can be pre-ordered (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store.