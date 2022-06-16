New WhatsApp feature makes ditching Android for iPhone a cinch

Thinking of switching from Android to iPhone? WhatsApp just made your life a lot easier

WhatsApp app icon shown on an Android phone screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

Switching smartphones is always a pain, especially if you're going from one of the best Android phones to one of the best iPhones or vice versa. 

WhatsApp is making the process a little easier today, though, by introducing switching tools for Android to iOS, expanding on tools for switching from iOS to Android. 

Mark Zuckerberg announced (opens in new tab) the update in a Facebook post. 

"We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption," the Meta boss said.

"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and now adding Android-->iPhone as well."

The feature has begun rolling out but most users won't get it for around a week. 

In a detailed explainer (opens in new tab) from WhatsApp, the service notes that switching will only work for new or factory reset iPhones. You'll need to be running Android 5 or above and/or iOS 15.5 and above.

WhatsApp

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

A useful update

WhatsApp has made the moving process as simple as possible and there are prompts and guides throughout.

The company says that the tool can be used to transfer account information, profile photo, individual chats and groups chats, chat history, media, and settings. Sadly, this doesn't include call history or display name.

Ultimately, making it easier to migrate between devices is a win for all users and avoids having to figure out a convoluted and hack-y to do so.

Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

