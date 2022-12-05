New Tower dual zone air fryers on sale now – like Ninja Foodi Dual Zone but actually available to buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer? Too bad, there are none. However, an equally good brand has just dropped no fewer than three dual zone air fryers, ranging from substantial to gargantuan. What are you waiting for?

Yep, Tower, the hugely popular British brand and the UK’s top brand for air fryer sales by volume – almost 900,000 air fryers sold during 2021! – has announced another three machines. Even better, they are actually available to buy now, which is more than you can say for most air fryers. Tower, like all air fryer brands, is enjoying an additional boost in sales thanks to consumers looking to cut their energy bills and the range keeps on growing as a result. Which, if you are desperate to buy an air fryer, is very good news indeed. These ones are part of their 'Vortx' brand – not to be confused with Instant Brands' Vortex brand. Hope that's clear.

(Image credit: Tower)

Air fryers initially grew in popularity as they were seen as a healthier option for cooking food and there's now plenty of choice, as you'll see in our guide to the best air fryer. Air fryers don't actually fry, but use a fan and element setup to heat food through and give it lots of crispiness along the way. However, they're also known for their efficiency, which is leading lots of folks to ditch the oven and cook meals using an air fryer instead.

(Image credit: Tower)

Tower has its own Vortx technology inside its models, which is a neat variation on the theme. Tower is also known as a value for money brand, with models to suit all kinds of budget. The latest additions to the range hit all the right notes, and are definitely not 'budget air fryers'. They're good value for money, but they're substantial beasts and definitely not cheapo shit.

Here are six things we wish we knew before getting an air fryer. And here's a deal breakdown of the three Tower dual zone air fryer models…

Tower Vortx Air Fryers

(opens in new tab) Vortx Eco Dual Drawer Air Fryer T1099 (opens in new tab), £199 at Tower

Tower’s brand new Vortx Eco Dual Drawer Air Fryer is ideal if you're looking to minimise cooking times, especially if you've got a family. It features two separate baskets, holding 5.2 litres and 3.3 litres respectively. That lets you cook multiple food types at once, from crispy chips through to juicy steaks without any of the faff. Four cooking options include roast, grill, bake and fry.

(opens in new tab) Vortx Vizion 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer T17100 (opens in new tab) Was £249 now £219 at Tower

The quick and easy Vortx Vizion 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer has been designed with efficiency in mind. There are built-in viewing windows for keeping tabs on progress and removing any need to open the drawers, thereby losing heat. Viewing lights show off food more clearly too, so you'll be able to get dinner just right. Meanwhile, 10 cooking pre-sets including fish, sausages and chips offers versatility, as does a bake option. And somehow, despite being brand new, the price is already down to just £219 – £30 cheaper than its Ninja rival.