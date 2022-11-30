New Rode VideoMicro II is the accessibly-priced premium mic for TikTok content creators

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While we're a big fan of the Rode VideoMic GO II for its versatility and ease of use, Rode has just released the latest update to an even less intimidating and accessibly-priced directional mic range, the VideoMicro II. The new compact shotgun mic takes everything that made the original such a success and introduces several new features to make it more appealing to the TikTok generation. These include:

Supercardioid polar pattern for highly directional audio capture

Annular line tube technology for natural, full-bodied sound

Helix isolation mount system for protection from knocks, bumps and handling noise

3.5mm TRS output with plug-and-play connectivity and no complicated controls

Ultra-compact and lightweight (just 39g)

Rugged, all-metal body

Deluxe foam and furry windshields and cables for connecting to cameras and smartphones included

(Image credit: Rode)

"Over the past ten years, we have continued to innovate across our entire VideoMic range", said Rode CEO Damien Wilson, "and we are excited to now update the VideoMicro with next-generation features for today’s creators.”

The body of the VideoMicro II has been completely redesigned, utilising Rode’s annular line tube technology for a natural, full-bodied sound. The circuitry has also been overhauled, offering enhanced sensitivity and lower self-noise. According to Rode, the mic delivers "incredible sound quality never heard before in such a compact form factor", but it is just as simple to use as the original.

At just 39g, the VideoMicro II is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for use with DSLR and mirrorless cameras, compact and action cameras, and even smartphones. It is also portable, taking up minimal space in a creator kit, camera bag, or simply a backpack or handbag. It is also incredibly tough,

The VideoMicro II is shipping worldwide now and is available for $79/£82/AU$115. To find out more, head to Rode today (opens in new tab). To read about Rode on T3, check out these reviews: RodeCaster Pro 2 review and Rode NTH-100 review.