New PS5 Pro graphics details found in an unlikely source

Quick Summary Update files for No Man's Sky indicate that it has a new graphical preset ready for the rumoured PS5 Pro. The changes are quite minor though, causing some consternation for observers.

It's now pretty much taken as fact that Sony has a PlayStation 5 Pro console in the works, with the main question being whether we'll be able to get our hands on it in 2024 or early 2025.

The console is expected to offer a welcome graphical uplift compared to the standard PS5, and might also include boosted capabilities where tech like ray tracing is concerned.

Now though, keen-eyed dataminers have spotted details in the files attached to the latest major update for No Man's Sky that might tell us more. The game recently received one of its typically expansive patches, adding new graphical settings and biodiversity to its huge procedurally-generated universe.

In those files, people have found an all-new graphical preset that can't currently be activated, though – one that's designated as being for hardware with the codename "Trinity".

#NoMansSkySpoilers Graphics Preset Options for "Trinity", the apparent internal codename for the PS5 Pro. Standard PS5 Graphics Preset for comparison. pic.twitter.com/yY4eBQSbNVJuly 20, 2024

This seems to confirm that new hardware is imminent, but it's a little confusing – the graphical changes are more minimal than you might hope. Very few of the presets have actually changed, with only one value going from "High" to "Ultra" compared to the normal PS5 settings.

The biggest difference comes in resolution, which would be bumped from 1300p to 1730p with a higher dynamic resolution factor that would likely make the game look sharper. But, it still wouldn't be running at native 4K.

As some users have pointed out on a Reddit thread, this leaves a major question mark over whether the biggest gains would be in terms of frame rate, since this isn't something captured by the list of settings. However, there are plenty who are still pretty disappointed by what it shows.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this being simply some datamined information in a patch, never intended to be noticed, there's also every chance that it's not even final.

The developers of No Man's Sky have already said they plan another big update soon, and if that comes before the PS5 Pro arrives (as it probably will), they'll have another chance to tweak these settings to get ready for it.

So, whether you find this dispiriting or simply interesting might be a matter of perspective. Either way, the PS5 Pro seems to be getting closer.