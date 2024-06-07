New Panasonic Lumix GH7 is a mirrorless camera content creators will love

Quick Summary Panasonic has unveiled its latest camera geared towards content creators. The Lumix GH7 packs in some top features to make life easier for those shooters.

It's a really good time to be a camera enthusiast right now. It feels like every five minutes we see a new device launched which pushes the envelope a little further again.

We recently saw the Leica D-Lux 8 unveiled, offering a more cost-friendly option for potential users. There's also been the Panasonic Lumix S9, which offered the next generation of the brand's technology in a compact footprint.

Now, the Lumix team are back with another new camera – the Panasonic Lumix GH7. This micro four-thirds mirrorless camera is undoubtedly aimed at content creators, with a feature set which is perfect for those pursuits.

Despite the smaller sensor format, you'll still get a 25.2MP image from the GH7. That's a CMOS sensor, too, with more than 13 stops of dynamic range boost on offer.

One of the key additions here is Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). That should be a significant improvement over the contrast autofocus on the previous generation, allowing users to find focus more quickly.

It's also the world's first camera to include 32-bit float recording. That affords users the simplicity of not having to adjust their audio levels when shooting with an XLR microphone adapter.

You'll also be able to LUT files – including original creations – to the camera in real time. That's a brilliant creative tool, allowing users to view their footage with a look far closer to their final edit, which helps to ensure everything looks just as you'd like.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll also get access to the brilliant Open Gate recording on this camera. That allows you to simply shoot once, and edit to a range of different formats in post-production.

With an RRP of £1,999.99, this is certainly an interesting prospect. It's not a cheap option, and it enters a massively competitive market segment. The recently released Fujifilm X-T50 is cheaper, with a larger APS-C sensor, which looks on paper to be a strong contender.

Where the GH7 will shine is sure to be with content creators. The spec sheet seems to be geared heavily towards that, with some great features to make life easier for them. We'll have to wait until we get hands on with one before we pass any further judgement.