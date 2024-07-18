Nintendo is launching new Switch hardware this year after all

Quick Summary Nintendo might not be ready to reveal the Switch 2 yet, but it has announced a new piece of hardware for later this year. It'll finally introduce its own, first-party Joy-Con Charging Stand.

We might be getting a successor to the Nintendo Switch next year – often dubbed the Switch 2 – but the company is clearly not giving up the ghost on its prized current console yet.

Indeed, it's releasing brand new hardware this October, which is something we've wanted from the Japanese gaming giant for years.

Nintendo has announced an official, first-party Joy-Con Charging Stand, which will be available to buy from 17 October 2024. The main body looks similar to the gamepad accessory that comes in the box with the Nintendo Switch itself, which allows you to connect your Joy-Cons together to form a complete controller.

However, you simply use it to keep your Joy-Cons charged, by slotting them either side and letting the USB-C connection work its magic.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You don't even need to keep the charging unit on the stand, which is ideal for taking it with you when travelling.

There is a big question hanging over the new device though – why's it taken this long to come out? And why now?

Maybe it'll be compatible with the rumoured Joy-Cons coming with the Switch 2. Some suggest that they'll be backward compatible, even when using a different method to connect to the forthcoming console. The timing makes more sense if it is.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can also see in an X post by Nintendo of Europe that the device will be perfect for charging two Switch NES controllers. These have been available for a while, but really come into their own for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition which hit stores today.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/qv6k8GAm6eJuly 18, 2024

The new game collection features a bevvy of Nintendo Entertainment System classics that can be speedrun through, much like contestants did in the World Championships in the 90s.

They include speedrun challenges taken from the Super Mario Bros trilogy, The Legend of Zelda, Excitebike and Donkey Kong.

Personally, I also use the NES controllers for playing classic games available on Nintendo Switch Online. They are currently out of stock unfortunately, but you can find some second-hand if you look hard enough.

As for the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, we're not yet sure how much it'll cost. We'll let you know when we find out more though.