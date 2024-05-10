New Loewe x Kylian Mbappe bluetooth speaker looks like a must have device

Quick Summary The first collaboration between Loewe and French footballing superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has launched. The We.HEAR Pro speaker offers decent specs, for a really good price.

While the technology world is full of different gadgets and gizmos, one of the most popular is a good Bluetooth speaker. These devices are great for transforming different events, whether that's a house party or a barbecue, or even just a trip to the beach.

For those who yearn for top notch audio in all circumstances, there are high quality audio brands out there ready to get you parting with your hard earned cash. And that's exactly what we have here today with the first collaboration between Loewe and international football superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

The device – dubbed the Loewe x Kylian Mbappe We.HEAR Pro – is a portable speaker with some pretty serious specs. For starters, this is a 100-watt speaker with what Loewe are calling a nuanced sound profile. The result? A deeply immersive listening experience.

You'll also get a full 24 hours of battery life, making it perfect as a companion to those day trips or as a device you keep on your person. Plus, with a full charge taking just two hours, you'll never need to go for long without it. In a pinch, the speaker can even act as a power bank for your other devices, too.

IPX6 water resistance rating should give users the confidence to take this with them into some slightly more extreme environments. There's a comfortable looking shoulder strap, too, which should make this a super easy every day carry, wherever your travels take you.

The device comes in three different finishes. You'll be able to pick on up in denim, neon and black. That's light blue, fluorescent yellow-green and black with yellow accents, to you or I.

Priced at just £255, this really does offer a decent level of features for the price. It should offer a good amount of competition for the speakers which are already on the market.