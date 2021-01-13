New Lenovo Legion gaming laptops break cover at CES 2021 – and rivals will worry

CES 2021 is now on and we've already seen come great contenders launch that have ambitions for the best laptops and best gaming laptops crown.

One brand looking to eat at the top table in 2021 in terms of gaming laptops is Lenovo, which has just launched its brand new Legion range of portable gaming systems.

The range consists of the Lenovo Legion 7, as well as the super thin Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and Lenovo Legion 5 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, the latter being aimed directly at eSports champions and hardcore gamers.

All systems look more than a bit of alright, though, and each packs plenty of advanced new hardware.

The Lenovo Legion 7, for example, has been upgraded with taller 16-inch screen, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and new 16:10 aspect ratio for 11 percent more screen real estate. The result of these changes means improved field of view in-game.

The screen itself sports a QHD display (2560 x 1600) and as well as boasting an ultra-high pixel density has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, too. It gets better though, as the screen is an IPS panel and can be specced for VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth gaming.

Naturally, for a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7's screen also comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync.

In terms of internal hardware, the Legion 7 comes with AMR Ryzen Mobile Processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX Series GPUs, both of which combine fantastically in games to deliver high frame rates.

Elsewhere in the range, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 appears to be looking to also gate-crash T3's best lightweight laptops list, with its official weight listed as just 1.9 kg (4.2 lbs).

And this low weight comes despite the fact that it still offers Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, AMD Ryzen processors, and up to a Ultra HD 4K display, too.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, meanwhile jacks up the gaming performance even more with a new quad ventilation system, 165Hz and 3ms response time screen, TrueStrike keyboard and AI gaming engine.

The Lenovo Legion 7 is hitting store shelves in June 2021, and will start at base spec at $1699.99. No release date or price point has been announced for the Slim 7, while the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro on the other hand is releasing in March this year and starts at $999.99 – although don't expect top specs at that price point. Like its more powerful brother, the Legion 5 also hits the market in March this year, and will retail at base spec for $769.99.

Naturally, T3 will be looking to go hands on with the entire 2021 Lenovo Legion range of gaming laptops as soon as possible, so be sure to check back in for our official take on each system later this year.

