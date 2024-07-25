New Christopher Ward GMT watches perfectly fuse style and specs

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has just unveiled its latest watch collection. Adding a GMT movement to their popular Trident 300 Pro dive watch range, this is sure to be a hit.

While many of us will go on to enjoy a collection of the best watches on the market, others will be happy just owning one. However, if you opt for the latter, you'll likely want to have something which is a good do it all solution.

That's exactly what the new Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT offers. Fusing one of its most popular dive watches with a new GMT functionality, this model is the perfect option as a one-watch collection.

We're massive fans of Christopher Ward here at T3. Not only do they have a fantastic array of pieces in their arsenal, they're also innovative – a trait which saw them take home the prestigious T3 Award for Brand of the Year.

This watch marks a new era for the Trident range, which has traditionally offered a range of fairly standard-issue dive watch designs. The design language is the same here, but with an extra hand for the tracking of another time zone.

That should make for a really familiar feeling design. There's a definite air of the Rolex GMT-Master II here, naturally, though it's a tip of the hat rather than a total rip-off.

Around the dial, you'll find a 120-click, bi-directional bezel crafted from either lumed ceramic or steel, depending on the model. That showcases a 24-hour scale, allowing the user to track three time zones, should they so desire.

The watch is powered by a Sellita SW330-2 movement. That's a rock-solid third-party calibre, operating at a 4Hz beat rate and offering a power reserve of 56 hours. That makes it perfect as a weekday watch, with enough juice to last a weekend off the wrist before Monday rolls back around.

The watch comes on three different strap options – a rubber strap, the three-link Bader bracelet or the five-link Consort bracelet. Priced at £995 ($1,195; approx AU$1,950) on the rubber strap, £1,150 ($1,380; approx AU$2,250) on the Bader bracelet and £1,185 ($1,420; approx AU$2,320) on the Consort bracelet, this represents a great value dive watch with a useful GMT complication.