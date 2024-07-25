New Christopher Ward GMT watches perfectly fuse style and specs

Quick Summary
Christopher Ward has just unveiled its latest watch collection.
Adding a GMT movement to their popular Trident 300 Pro dive watch range, this is sure to be a hit.
While many of us will go on to enjoy a collection of the best watches on the market, others will be happy just owning one. However, if you opt for the latter, you'll likely want to have something which is a good do it all solution.
That's exactly what the new Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 300 GMT offers. Fusing one of its most popular dive watches with a new GMT functionality, this model is the perfect option as a one-watch collection.
We're massive fans of Christopher Ward here at T3. Not only do they have a fantastic array of pieces in their arsenal, they're also innovative – a trait which saw them take home the prestigious T3 Award for Brand of the Year.
This watch marks a new era for the Trident range, which has traditionally offered a range of fairly standard-issue dive watch designs. The design language is the same here, but with an extra hand for the tracking of another time zone.
That should make for a really familiar feeling design. There's a definite air of the Rolex GMT-Master II here, naturally, though it's a tip of the hat rather than a total rip-off.
Around the dial, you'll find a 120-click, bi-directional bezel crafted from either lumed ceramic or steel, depending on the model. That showcases a 24-hour scale, allowing the user to track three time zones, should they so desire.
The watch is powered by a Sellita SW330-2 movement. That's a rock-solid third-party calibre, operating at a 4Hz beat rate and offering a power reserve of 56 hours. That makes it perfect as a weekday watch, with enough juice to last a weekend off the wrist before Monday rolls back around.
The watch comes on three different strap options – a rubber strap, the three-link Bader bracelet or the five-link Consort bracelet. Priced at £995 ($1,195; approx AU$1,950) on the rubber strap, £1,150 ($1,380; approx AU$2,250) on the Bader bracelet and £1,185 ($1,420; approx AU$2,320) on the Consort bracelet, this represents a great value dive watch with a useful GMT complication.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
