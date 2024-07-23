Netflix's new no.1 movie has everyone asking the same question

Another week, another new Netflix number one movie sits atop the chart. Find Me Falling is the latest entry to the streaming service's list of original movies, but beyond the typical questions – such as actors' names – this one has everyone asking the same question.

'Where was it filmed?' That's what everyone wants to know, according to trending data based around Find Me Falling's search queries. And it's a legitimate question – you only need to watch the trailer (embedded below) to see just how remarkably beautiful the film's setting and various landscapes are.

Find Me Falling | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer does tell us loud and clear, too, that Find Me Falling is set in Cyprus. There's no trickery with other locations afoot either: the movie was indeed shot on the island, predominantly around the town of Pegeia and in the capital, Nicosia.

The latter of those is particularly interesting, as The Republic of Cyprus has a border between north and south, with the northern territory proclaimed The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. That border runs right through Nicosia, so visitors can visit both sides of the island – which are remarkably different.

Find Me Falling isn't built around a geopolitical storyline though – at least not one based in the country in which it's set. The film follows an American rock star, 'John', played by Harry Connick Jr., taking a break from his career and revisiting Cyprus because he once met and fell for a local woman there (Sia, played by Agni Scott) – who disappeared.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Cue the pair finding one another again through not-unexpected circumstances, but things quickly look more complicated, as there's also a young woman on the scene, Melina, played by Ali Fumiko Whitney – who, it seems, is the pair's daughter.

The story has fallen on mixed reviews, with aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes awarding it just 35% from critics. However, audiences have been far more receptive, with a 77% score clearly finding affection for the movie.

Or, perhaps, it's down to Find Me Falling's location? It clearly shows the beauty of Cyprus on the big screen, while going to show why Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services on the planet today. It might not be to everyone's tastes, but given the poor summer weather, it's clear to see why plenty of people want to know where it's set and filmed...