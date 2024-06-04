Netflix's new Lara Croft reveal trailer has everyone saying the same thing

Netflix has finally slapped a release date on its upcoming animated series continuing the story of Lara Croft. And our favourite heroine has a new voice too: Hayley Atwell, pictured, will be the actress commanding the role.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will start streaming on 10 October, according to a new teaser trailer confirming the news, which means we've still got quite a long wait on our hands before it's out. Check out the new trailer below to get a taste of what to expect.

As you can see, the trailer is extremely short but pretty sweet thanks to a fair few glimpses of action-packed scenes. It's clear that we're going to be dropped into a world where Lara Croft is already a certified badass.

What we don't know, however, is exactly how Atwell will deliver Lara's voice. The trailer only gives rise to a "hu", an "uh" and even a (pushing the boat out) "ah!" in various action scenes. But that hasn't stopped many fans from saying the same thing.

"Hailey Atwell as Lara Croft – now that’s perfect voice casting," reads one YouTube comment. The praise continues from countless others, too, with another echoing the sentiment: "Hayley Atwell as Lara was the perfect choice for this show. Can’t wait to watch it!"

Atwell is a London-born actress, but is English-American and holds dual citizenship. Well exposed to both British and American accents, she's a master of delivering the English twang and has plenty of big-hitters under her belt – Captain America: The First Avenger from 2011, where she played a British agent, being one such example – as you can see on the official IMDB page.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Atwell's animated (literally) Lara Croft is clearly going to be toting more than just her signature pistols in the show, with at least one shotgun also on evidence in the trailer, while it looks like some death-defying motorcycle moves will also be on the agenda.

Which makes sense, as we know the show will follow a version of Lara Croft who's already been through the events of the relatively recent trilogy of games. That means the 2013 Tomb Raider, 2015 Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018 Shadow of the Tomb Raider all happened already, so we're very much not witnessing another origin story this time around.

Beyond Atwell's casting we don't actually know much more about who else will fill out the cast – and there are still enough months to go before the release that we imagine we'll find out more at some point.

Netflix does already have a pretty terrific animated library that it'll be adding the show to when it does finally arrive, to the point where it might well be the best streaming service for fans of animated series. Unless you're big into Crunchyroll's Anime library, of course.