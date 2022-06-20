Netflix show with Top Gun: Maverick and Hamilton stars cancelled

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another Netflix show is coming to an end as the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Snowpiercer has been cancelled, though this time it's not down to a decision made by the streaming platform.

First reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), the show will now not be returning for a fifth season with its upcoming four series set to be its last. Snowpiercer features Top Gun: Maverick actor Jennifer Connely and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs in leading roles with a large ensemble cast, which also features Steven Ogg from Grand Theft Auto V and Game of Thrones ' Sean Bean.

Based on the 2013 film starring Chris Evans of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Snowpiercer is produced by TNT and broadcast across the US cable network, however, Netflix handles the international distribution streaming rights outside of the country and China.

Set on the Great Ark Train – known as the Snowpiercer – the story follows the last remnants of humanity as a rigid class system attempts to maintain order, with First Class holding power over the workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggle to survive in the Tail. After a murder is committed that stokes class division, head of hospitality Melanie Cavill (Connelly) partners with the world's only surviving homicide detective, Andre Layton (Diggs), to solve the killing.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," said a TNT spokesperson (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever,"

The reason for this cancellation is down to the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. TNT (Turner Network Television), the US basic cable channel that primarily runs classic movies and syndicated shows that ended years prior, is included in this deal. There are only two original scripted series currently airing on TNT: Snowpiercer and Animal Kingdom. The latter has also just begun airing its final season.

Snowpiercers stars Jennifer Connely and Daveed Diggs with a further ensemble cast of Mickey Summers, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O'Malley, Annalise Basso, Katie McGuiness, Jayline Fletcher, Lena Hall, Roberto Urbina, Steven Ogg, Rowan Blanchard and Sean Bean.