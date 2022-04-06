Save a massive 64% on the best Netflix and NOW TV deal of the year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the cost of living ever rising, it's always refreshing to see a deal for Netflix that's so cheap that we have to write about it. This particular one comes from BT as part of its new BT TV Entertainment (opens in new tab) package, throwing in the streaming service along with a NOW Entertainment Membership for only £6 a month.

By signing up for Superfast Fibre broadband, granting an average internet connection speed of 50Mbps, users can then get the BT TV Entertainment package added for the incredibly low price of £6 per month for 24 months. The package is usually priced at £17 per month, so this one-of-a-kind deal shaves off a massive 64% and will save you approximately £264 over the course of the two-year contract period. Blimey!

New BT customers will get a BT TV box pro (opens in new tab) that comes with wireless connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, 4K HDR and the ability to record up to 600 hours of TV across four channels simultaneously. Furthermore, over 70 Freeview channels can be watched alongside everything in BT TV Entertainment package.

Netflix has all of the best movies and shows – such as the newly released comedy, The Bubble, with Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal – on the platform, with 86 Original films planned to roll out throughout 2022. Meanwhile, NOW TV, encompasses all of the latest Sky content from Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Witness, and more.

Additionally, Now TV is where the majority of content arrives from the US streaming platform HBO Max . Aside from Netflix, HBO Max is my personal favourite option for watching TV and movies as it not only offers the best content globally but is also home to all of DC's superhero shows and films – including, the wonderfully zany Peacemaker starring John Cena .

The new Guillermo Del-Toro psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, is also available on the service as well as Dune, the six-time Oscar-winning sci-fl epic from Denis Villeneuve. Best of all, most cinema releases turn up on HBO Max 45 days after their debut in theatres. Most notably, The Batman is set to launch in April. Until HBO Max releases in the UK (maybe 2024?), NOW TV is the best option.