Netflix kicks off season 2 of 2023's biggest show – the thriller returns

One of the biggest hits in streaming last year was a Netflix series that caught a lot of people off guard. The Night Agent was viewed for over 812 million hours in the first half of last year (more than anything else) and even Netflix, with its propensity to cancel shows seemingly at random, can't overlook those numbers.

The streaming service has officially confirmed that season 2 of the show has started filming, by releasing a picture of star Gabriel Basso holding a director's clapperboard, now with added beard.

In the uber-popular thriller series, Basso plays Peter Sutherland an FBI agent who "works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does."

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, the new series will hopefully answer some of the questions raised in the season one finale, and I'm sure there will be another conspiracy to get stuck into. Filming has reportedly taken place in both New York and Thailand already so expect some serious globe-trotting. What will Peter's new role mean for his relationship with tech high flyer Rose (Luciane Buchanan)? We'll have to tune in to find out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We can expect plenty of new faces too with Amanda Warren playing Catherine, described by Netflix as a "veteran of the top-secret Night Action investigative program who trains and oversees various Night Agents" including Peter, as well as Brittany Snow who will be playing Alice, his partner on his first official mission.

While the first series pretty much came from nowhere to be a massive hit, all eyes will no doubt be peeled for the next instalment, so it better come out all guns blazing. As for when we could see the second season launch, I'm afraid your guess is as good as mine. It will probably be a while still if filming has only just begun but here's hoping it's sometime in 2024.