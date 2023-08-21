Netflix is adding one of my favourite ever animated movies next month

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Animated movies are often lazily associated with "bad movies" but when done right, the results of an animated movie can be spectacular. As one of the best streaming services, Netflix has plenty of great ones (please check out The Mitchells vs the Machines) but it's a pre-Netflix movie that will forever have my heart.

Aardman's stop-motion magic was a core part of my childhood and their finest hour is now coming to Netflix with the feature-length Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. With a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an Oscar for best-animated feature, I'm not the only one who loves this movie.



The iconic duo of eccentric inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit, the real brains of the pair, find themselves in well over their heads when an outbreak of messy crimes leaves residents all over town reeling. The victims? A host of prime vegetables set to delight at the upcoming Tottington Hall show. Who could do such a thing?

(Image credit: Youtube/Wallace & Gromit)

Wallace and Gromit movies are always a treat for the eyes with their instantly recognisable claymation, but The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is also a superbly funny comedy. There's something very special about the type of chaos that Wallace brings and Gromit's constant attempts to clean up his mess. Despite coming out in 2005 (18 years ago!) the jokes on show are never too cheesy with a mixture of one-liners, parody, slapstick and gags for the grown-ups.

Alongside the late great Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter lend their star power to an impressive voice cast with some of the poshest and also some of the most agricultural English accents you will ever hear.

A great mystery adventure for big kids and little ones, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is coming to Netflix on the 1st of September. Considering it required 5 years and 2.8 tons of plasticine, the least you could do is spend an hour and a half enjoying this movie.

If you just can't wait until September then there is a host of Shaun The Sheep content on Netflix, as well as Aardman's The Pirates! Band of Misfits. There will also be a new adventure starring the pair on Netflix in 2024.