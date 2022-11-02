Netflix cancels another show: "It's a heartbreaking silver lining..."

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has decided to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga, a teen drama based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club.

The news was confirmed by showrunner Brian Young (via Instagram (opens in new tab)), who confirmed that "Netflix has decided to not move forward with season three" of the show. The first season debuted in January 2021 before the second (and now final season) premiered in September this year., ending on a big cliffhanger that will no longer be resolved.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence. It broke into Nielsen's top 10 streaming charts for three weeks in the US for season one but only lasted a fortnight for season two.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same," said Young.

"I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future! So much love."

It's been an interesting couple of weeks for the streamer, first cancelling Bad Crimes from the writers of The Office and King of the Hill and then reviving Girs5Eva , an Emmy-nominated show from Meredith Scardino that was previously cancelled at Peacock.

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Eva Birthistle, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best, Lesley Sharp and Miranda Richardson.