Netflix bets big on live sport with an all-star Vegas tennis match

When it comes to where you can find live sport on the best streaming services, your mind might think about Premier League Football on Amazon Prime Video or the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, you probably wouldn't put Netflix high on that list.

But the streaming service is trying its best to change that. Last year we had the bizarre golf/Formula One hybrid that was The Netflix Cup which saw a clash of drivers as F1 stars paired up with golf pros. That was all in good fun but Netflix's next event is set to be a purer contest.

The Netflix Slam will see tennis legend Rafael Nadal take on world no.2 Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas. This battle of the Spaniards will be broadcast live on Netflix at 8:30 PM GMT/ 9:30 PM CET/ 12:30 PM PT on the 3rd of March. Nadal of course needs no introductions, the 22-time Grand Slam winner is one of the most famous faces in sport. His opponent however might be a slightly newer face to some fans but his skills speak for themselves, at just 20 he is definitely one for the future, but has already won both the US Open and Wimbledon, where he famously beat Novak Djokovic in the final last year.

As well as the main clash of the titans, Netflix has also promised plenty of tennis with additional players set to face off at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While obviously not part of the regular ATP tour, there will be a host of famous faces and voices that tennis fans know and love. On analysis and commentary, duties will be Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe, a formidable panel if ever there was one. With two Spanish headliners, it would be remiss not to have Spanish language coverage too and two recent stars of the tour, David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez will be on hand.

Vegas and Wimbledon are obviously very different places, and you should expect things to be less Cliff Richard singing Summer Holiday and more fireworks and rock and roll. But it's great that the same sport can cater to both audiences and should make for a unique watch.