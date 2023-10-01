Netflix adding Spider-Man movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes this month

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What is the collective noun for Spider-Man? A squad of Spider-Men? A web of Spider-Men? Or something irregular like a Disney+ of Spider-Men? Certainly, Disney's own streaming service is where you'll the vast majority of Marvel movies and TV shows, but Spidey has always been a bit different, and a movie starring not one but three Spidermen is arriving on Netflix this month.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings onto Netflix on October 15th. This 2021 movie has a massive 93% critics score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and it's easy to see why. People often criticise the post Avengers: Endgame Marvel movies for lacking impact but that's not the case here. With three generations of Peter Parker on screen, it's hard not to feel nostalgic.

For those of us of a certain age, Tobey Maguire will always be Spider-Man, others will be more familiar with Andrew Garfield, and those who are aggressively young will only know Tom Holland as Spidey. This movie features all three, and some more familiar faces including Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange (hence the dimension-spanning story) and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, who stole the original Spiderman 2. It's the ultimate fan service flick.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Personally, I think Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse (also on Netflix) is pretty hard to beat - especially as it has a pig called Spider-Ham - but if you're looking for a live-action multiverse adventure coupled with a nostalgia trip, then this is the movie for you. It also has some very touching and impacting moments if you're up to speed with your Spider-Man lore.

There are plenty of movies about superheroes teaming up, but teaming up with themselves is a whole new ball game. With the presence of three Peter Parkers comes plenty of meta laughs, including a recreation of the famous Spider-Man pointing at himself meme. What more could you possibly want?



