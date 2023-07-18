NEOM Organics Sleep Plan: 94% of people saw their sleep improve after 1 week

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The importance of getting good quality sleep seems to be more prevalent than ever before. Whilst sleep hacks are making their way around the internet more times than we can count, more and more companies are redirecting their focus onto products that help sleep and support wellbeing. However, there’s one company that’s been around for a while that’s one step ahead of the game.

Unless you’ve been living under a wellbeing rock, you will most likely have heard of NEOM Organics. Founded in 2005, Nicola Elliott teamed up with friend Oliver Mennell to launch the brand, with a focus on improving people’s wellbeing through home fragrances and skincare. Once a journalist, Nicola re-trained as an aromatherapist and started developing products that not only boast incredible fragrances, but support wellbeing as well. It’s no surprise they made it onto our 2023 best essential oils list!

Now nearly 20 years on, NEOM has a wide variety of products, particularly some that fall within their wellbeing range. This range includes Less Stress , More Energy , Mood Boost and Better Sleep , all surrounding expertly blended products for your home, bath and body that help boost your wellbeing.

NEOM’s Better Sleep range features everything from body butter to candles, and fragrances range between different pure essential oils, including English lavender, jasmine and patchouli. In 2022, Nicola excitingly announced they’d be launching the NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Plan as an addition to the Better Sleep range.

What is the NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Plan?

NEOM’s research found that 70% of people struggled with sleep, whilst 52% of women found sleeping badly had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing. Nicola then went ahead and teamed up with Nick Witton, a Sleep Consultant and Director at Elite Sleep, to launch the plan.

Nick said “Sleep is a foundation to our health and our wellbeing. Having been a sleep consultant for over 9 years now, I’ve managed to collate the most effective ways which you can improve your sleep. These 11 golden rules will help you prioritise your sleep and help you sleep better in the long run.”

It has now been revealed that 94% of people who follow the 28 day plan have seen a strong improvement in their sleep in just 1 week.

What can you expect from the NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Plan?

For just £22, you receive 3 separate things with the plan. These include your very own printed guide about the 11 golden rules, a weekly drop into your inbox with educational videos and top tips and a 30ml Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist. These retail at £22 alone, so you’re essentially getting the entire plan for free.

The expert-led plan encourages you to be mindful of 11 key factors when trying to improve your sleep. These include from the time you go to bed and wake up in the morning, to the length of your sleep cycles and how soon you're exposed to sunlight after waking up.

You can sign up to the NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Plan on their website and you can unsubscribe at any time.