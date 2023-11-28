Need to decorate your Christmas tree? You can win free baubles from Now TV

Everyone loves something for free, right? Particularly as we edge closer and closer to the festive season, getting anything for nothing is a bonus.

If you're looking to give your Christmas tree a bit of a spruce up, you'll want to add some quirky decoration. Tinsel and fairy lights can go a long way, but adding some themed baubles can give your tree a much needed boost – and give it some of your personality at the same time.

Now, NOW have teamed up with comedian, Katherine Ryan, to offer multiple sets of free baubles. These are themed around shows from the best streaming services on the market – including NOW favourites like Succession, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

There are lots of chances to get your hands on them, too. Each morning at 10am, a limited quantity will become available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Or, you can sign up to the Prize Draw for another chance to win. All of that can be done from the Box Set Baubles website.

It's a nifty freebie. If you're someone who loves TV and streams all of the latest boxsets, these baubles are a great way to put that energy into your festive decorations. What's more, the designs are really well done.

Sure, if you know what you're looking at, you'll get the reference, but they're still subtle enough to blend in. You won't look too obnoxious with these on your tree, for example.

It's a style trend which is set to take hold this year. According to Adele Gregson, Expert Christmas Tree Decorator and Founder of The Christmas Company, less conventional takes on the Christmas tree are in fashion right now. She said, "People want to inject fun and personality into their tree, giving it a distinctive look that feels unique to them.”

If you want to take that approach? Head on over and get your hands on some TV-themed baubles.