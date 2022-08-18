How to watch House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Three years on from the Game of Thrones finale and HBO Max has returned to the land of Westeros once more for its new prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones during a turbulent time for the House Targaryen. It picks up with king Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in the lead-up to naming his successor, better known as the "Dance of the Dragons".

Set to run for 10 weeks, the first episode (The Heirs of the Dragon) will premiere on August 21st, 2022. Similar to Stranger Things and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon commands a large budget with each episode reported to cost around $20 million (via Variety (opens in new tab)). Naturally, with lots more dragons to CGI, it makes some sense.

Not sure whether to watch? Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon below:

How to watch House of the Dragon

(Image credit: Ollie Upton / HBO)

House of the Dragon will be available to watch exclusively on HBO from August 21st for those in the US and then will arrive on HBO Max in the country and further territories where the subscription service is available. An HBO Max subscription (opens in new tab) starts at $9.99 a month with VPNs available for those wanting to access the service.

Anyone located in the UK can watch House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic from August 22nd. It will air simultaneously in both the US and UK at 9PM PT / 2AM BST. The show can then be found on Now TV (opens in new tab) with a Now Entertainment pass available at £9.99 a month, although a free seven-day trial can be grabbed for new customers.

Those in Australia can watch House of the Dragon on Foxtel and then stream it on Binge from 11AM AEST.