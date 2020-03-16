Save up to $454 with Nectar’s massive mattress + free gift offer

Right now there some amazing Nectar mattresses deals to celebrate Sleep Awareness Week. You can get some awesome free gifts when you buy a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress – choose between a selection of premium bedding or up to $454 off Nectar bed frames. And to make things even better, you’ll net two free pillows whichever option you go for. Hurry though, this offer has been extended and ends 17 March at 6AM EST.

This is an unmissable opportunity to get hold of one of the best mattresses on the market, with some excellent bedding thrown in for free. However, to make the most of the offer, we’d take the chance to buy the Nectar adjustable bed frame at almost half price.

There’s a reason why the Nectar Memory Foam places so highly on our list of best mattresses: it’s a great product at a great price, with a year-long trial period and ‘forever’ warranty.

It’s one of the firmer options in the non-sprung mattress category and is therefore a great choice for those who prefer a more supportive mattress – rather than one you sink into. This is down to Nectar’s Adaptive Hi Core memory foam, which provides a firm layer underneath their cooling memory foam gel.

Casper vs Nectar: Which mattress should you buy?

If you’re looking for a full bed upgrade – mattress, pillows, and sheets, or even a new frame – this free gift offer will save you a good chunk of cash. However, this promotion has actually been extended – it's now due to end 17 March at 6AM EST (i.e. very soon!) so you’ll have to act fast to grab the deal.

Worth up to $159: On the purchase of any size of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress you’ll be given the choice between a free mattress protector ($99), sheet set ($150) or weighted blanket ($159).

Worth up to $454 – If you want to save the most money, Nectar is also offering huge bed frame discounts instead of free bedding (you’ll still get 2 free pillows). The best frame on offer is the queen-size adjustable frame, now only $545 ($999).

