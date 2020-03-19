Nectar mattress flash sale! 40% off everything, plus 2 free pillows

Flash sale alert! Nectar is offering a staggeringly good mattress deal right now. There's a ridiculous 40% off everything, plus two free pillows (worth £70). We've done some maths and let's say you purchase the UK double. Usually, including pillows, that'll set you back £769. Today, it'll cost you £419.40. Bargain.

There's a minimum spend of £450 to take advantage of this offer (which you will be if you're buying a mattress), and it excludes bundle deals. This Flash Sale ends 22 March – don't miss it. There's also free timed delivery (although, let's face it, most of us are in a lot these days), a full YEAR's home trial, and a forever warranty.

We think this climate-neutral brand makes one of the best mattresses in the world right now. Its memory foam mattress offers medium-to-firm support level that suits a wide range of sleepers. The top layer moulds around the body for support, while the base layer brings firmness for a peaceful night's sleep. There's also an adaptive cooling top layer that's designed to draw heat away from the body.

Oh, and while we're here, we're big fans of the matching pillows too. These use similar memory foam tech to the Nectar mattress, and they're a dream to sleep on.

Nectar Sleep mattress flash sale | 40% off EVERYTHING

Get a huge 40% off your order at Nectar Sleep, plus two dreamy memory foam pillows (worth £70) thrown in for free. Offer applied automatically at the checkout; minimum spend £450.

Flash sale ends: Sunday 22 MarchView Deal

