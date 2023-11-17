Natalie Portman cinema gem with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes hits Netflix next month

Sometimes you're sold on a movie just from seeing the cast alone, and that's definitely the case with May December. Currently showing in theatres, I was going to make room in my schedule to watch but It is in fact coming to Netflix in a matter of weeks.

Netflix's distribution team is on a roll recently when it comes to securing theatrical releases quickly. David Fincher's The Killer is currently at no.1 on the service despite just leaving cinemas so hopefully May December can do something similar.

The Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore led black-comedy hits Netflix on the first of December (thanks for the early present Netflix!) and aside from the presence of the two iconic actors, a 92% score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes screams quality. As does the presence of Todd Haynes in the director's chair. The Carol filmmaker has previously worked with Julianne Moore in the excellent Far From Heaven too.

Basically, what I'm trying to say is that with this many good omens, I'll change my Netflix password to 'Password123' if this isn't a must-watch.

Loosely inspired by a true story, the movie sees Portman's actress Elizabeth preparing for a role in a movie about Gracie's (Moore) infamous relationship with a man twenty-five years her junior (and now her husband) that landed her in prison. Scorned by the court of public opinion, Elizabeth is determined to show Gracie's human side in the upcoming movie, but after spending time with her and husband Joe, that might be easier said than done.

That sounds like a strong premise to me and the trailer suggests plenty of sultry looks, drama and tension. Throw in two Oscar-winning leads and you can count me in!

Netflix has been smashing it out of the park with prestige movies recently. With a historic Oscar winner being added last month. If you're after something a bit goofier, US subscribers will be treated to the Super Mario Bros. Movie very soon too.