My favourite walking boots ever have £90 off in an early Black Friday deal

One of the best things about being an Active Writer is that I get to split my time between my two favourite things – fitness and the outdoors – which includes testing out the best walking shoes and best hiking boots on the market. So, when I say something is my favourite, I like to think it gives my opinion a little extra clout than the average Joe.

My all-time favourite walking boot is the Danner Mountain 600 and right now you can save 37% on them, taking their price down from £235 to £148 — that's a pretty decent saving of £89!

Danner Mountain 600: was £235 , now £148 Save £89 off this heritage hiking boot. It's lightweight, waterproof, incredibly comfy and with no break in time you'll be able to enjoy these boots straight away.



When I reviewed the Danner Mountain 600 boots I even gave them five stars. So, why do I rate them so much? It's about the quality and comfort — two key things when looking for a long lasting boot — as well as how practical they are for walking and hiking in.

To the eye, a lot of heritage-looking hiking boots can look very heavy and feel clunky on the foot, but not the Mountain 600s. Oh no, these boots are surprisingly light, which is what I think makes them so great for walking in. Not to forget they fit your foot like a glove and have plenty of cushioning around the ankle, with a solid toe incase you stub it out on the trails. They also have diamond shaped self-adapting lugs that move with the natural motion of your feet, which provide excellent traction of all terrains. Just to confirm when I say 'all' I mean gravel, grass, mud, wet slippy muddy grass, rocks – all.

Although these boots are classed as a hiking boot, and I spend the majority of my time walking in them, they are perfect for their purpose. I've put them to the test in the Scottish mountains where I also encountered lots of torrential rain. But, thankfully, these boots are also 100% waterproof, so your feet will stay snug and dry (mine definitely did, thank God).

Finally, I think these boots are pretty stylish, with a classic heritage feel to them. They're also available in three colours and, although the pair listed above have a suede-finish, they are also available in a leather finish too for a slightly more expensive price of £175.20. There's a reason it's one of Danner's best-selling boots, so if you're in need of a comfortable pair of shoes for daily walks or weekend adventures, it's a pair that won't disappoint.