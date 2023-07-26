My favourite PS5 game just came to PC

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is, in my opinion, the best game on PS5, and it's about to become one of the best games on PC as it launches on the platform today. Available on Steam, if you've not played it before I'm jealous of your fresh eyes about to explore a whole new dimension of gaming.

This is arguably the best-looking console game ever made, and while you won't need top specs to play, I'm very excited to see what the best gaming laptops can do with such stunning source material. Expect to see individual hairs on Ratchet's fur, seamless leaps between dimensions (and back again) and Pixar-level animations. If you don't think your setup will best the console edition then consider the fact that Rift Apart is currently free for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

If you back your PC performance and have a PS5 controller or even a DualSense Edge lying around then I would still suggest using it to play this game. The use of haptic feedback in this title is exceptional and the adaptive triggers give every weapon in the game an alternate fire based on how much pressure you apply to them.

(Image credit: PlayStation Store)

As for the gameplay? Ratchet & Clank games have long been a jewel in PlayStation's crown and Rift Apart is no different. As well as all the crazy weapons and gadgets the series has become known for (how about a weapon that turns enemies into hedges?), this title also introduces our heroes to their cross-dimensional counterparts, Sprocket and Kit. Expect all of the usual laughs and rock-solid platform/shooter hybrid gameplay that the series has perfected.

While most Xbox exclusives come to Game Pass at one point or another, Sony titles don't always make it. This is the first time in the over 20-year history of Ratchet & Clank that it will be available on PC, so make the most of it. Now let's all beg for a sequel, once Insomniac has finished Spiderman 2 of course.