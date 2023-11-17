My favourite hair straighteners just got a price cut in the ghd Black Friday sale

Despite the official Black Friday date being a week away, the best Black Friday deals have started early. If you’re in the market for a new pair of hair straighteners or a new hair dryer, you’re in luck as the ghd Black Friday sale is live with up to 25% off its award-winning hair tools.

For Black Friday, ghd has slashed its prices on its products, including this huge price cut on my favourite hair straighteners, the ghd Platinum+. Right now, the ghd Platinum+ are 20% off and come with a free gift!

View the ghd Platinum+ deal

Shop the ghd Black Friday sale

Originally priced at £229, the ghd Platinum+ hair straighteners are now £183 and come with a free full size ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray.

The ghd Platinum+ hold the top spot in our best hair straighteners guide and rightfully so! These straighteners glide through hair and leave it feeling and looking shiny, healthy and strong. T3’s reviewer gave them 5 stars in our ghd Platinum+ review , stating that the “luxury flat irons are renowned for their superior performance and are the sleekest and safest set of straighteners around”.

Alongside the ghd Platinum+, the ghd Black Friday sale has tons of deals on offer, including its range of the best hair dryers , hot brushes and the best curlers . On select tools and accessories in the sale, you can get a free gift of heat protect spray when you use the code GHDXBF at the checkout.

To view the ghd Platinum+ deal, click the link above. Below, I’ve included a couple extra ghd straightener deals that you need to check out from the ghd Black Friday sale. Fancy shopping somewhere else for ghd deals? Lucky for you, Amazon , John Lewis and Very are also offering up to 25% off on ghd hair care products.

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener: was £229 , now £183 at ghd

Get 20% off the ghd Platinum+ in the ghd Black Friday sale. These premium hair straighteners have versatile heat and styling settings and infinity sensors that ensure your hair’s length and type gets the best styling results. The ghd Platinum+ protects your hair during styling, allowing for stronger and shinier hair. Available in black, white or pink peach.

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener: was £299 , now £199 at ghd

Save £100 on the ghd Unplugged in this early Black Friday deal. These are the only cordless hair straighteners that heat up in 45 seconds and provide up to 20 minutes of styling at a time. Available in black or white colourways, the ghd Unplugged are a stylish compact size, making them perfect to take with you on-the-go. See our full ghd Unplugged review for more details.